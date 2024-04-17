Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 3.98% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

AAPU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 131,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,824. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

