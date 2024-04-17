Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Position Decreased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $66,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $188,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

