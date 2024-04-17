DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Down 0.1 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.