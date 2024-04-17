Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 7.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 378,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 401,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

DFH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,323,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $849,344.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,323,180.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

