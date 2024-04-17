Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

