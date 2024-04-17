Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,147,831,000 after buying an additional 1,178,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.51. 954,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

