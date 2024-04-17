Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,667. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.79. The stock has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.