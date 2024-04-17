Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262,536 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,758. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

