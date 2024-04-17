Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
