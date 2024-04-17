Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Enfusion stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. Analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,305 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

