Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.