Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

