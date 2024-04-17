Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.