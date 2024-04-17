Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 6,359,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,421,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

