Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 56465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entourage Health
- What is a Special Dividend?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.