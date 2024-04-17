EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEIQ opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.