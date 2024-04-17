EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EEIQ opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
