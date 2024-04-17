EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.29 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

