Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTDR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

MTDR opened at $66.96 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

