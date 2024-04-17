Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE EQR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. 997,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 149,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 80,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

