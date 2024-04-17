ERC20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $21,978.90 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 90.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.47 or 1.00088488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00285818 USD and is up 737.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $23,906.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

