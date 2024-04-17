Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $25.49 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $205.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $25.49 or 0.00041292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.36 or 0.00752159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00128196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00194220 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00105794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,598,988 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.