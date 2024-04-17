Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.