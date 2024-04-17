European Commercial REIT (ERE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$36.22 million during the quarter.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
