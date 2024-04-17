Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

