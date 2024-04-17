Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $109,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $36,288,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

