Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

