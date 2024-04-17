Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,010 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,010 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hasbro by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Hasbro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

