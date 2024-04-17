EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.74

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 139564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,118 shares of company stock worth $7,155,142. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.