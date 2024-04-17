Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $63.86

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.86, but opened at $65.62. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 252,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

