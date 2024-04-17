F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 479.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,230,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 1,871,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,382. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

