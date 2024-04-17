FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $256,830. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 975.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in FB Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 117,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,107. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

