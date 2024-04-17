Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 13,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

