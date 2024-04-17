Financial Comparison: Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Replimune Group and CG Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 CG Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 426.81%. CG Oncology has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Replimune Group and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -42.94% -35.80% CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and CG Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.16) -2.26 CG Oncology $200,000.00 12,151.80 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

CG Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

