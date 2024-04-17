Financial Survey: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) versus Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rare Element Resources and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rare Element Resources and New Found Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$9.00 million ($0.03) -6.23 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.33) -10.97

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rare Element Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -80.15% -67.19% New Found Gold N/A -135.56% -105.99%

Summary

Rare Element Resources beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

