First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

FCR stock opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$171.18 million for the quarter.

