First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

