First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Raised by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 4.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.77% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 195,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,824. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

