First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 86,649 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $41.57.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $513.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

