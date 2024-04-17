Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 16,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 555,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,327,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

