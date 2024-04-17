Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

