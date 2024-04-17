Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

