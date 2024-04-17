Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $528.42 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.77 and a 200-day moving average of $485.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

