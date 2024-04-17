Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

