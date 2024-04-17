Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Update

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after buying an additional 1,605,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,101 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 987,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

