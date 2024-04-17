FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance
FLYLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.78.
