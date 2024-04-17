FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

FLYLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

