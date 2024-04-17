Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 171,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.