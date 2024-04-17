Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FOX by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 278,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. FOX has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

