Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

