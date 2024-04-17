FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 94,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,888. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

