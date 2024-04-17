FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.93 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.