Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 557,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

